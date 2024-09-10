Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Sells 108,365 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,839,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06.

JANX stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 779,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,187. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JANX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

