Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

F5 Trading Up 0.7 %

FFIV stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.28. 465,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.72 and its 200 day moving average is $182.00. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

