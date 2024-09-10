Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,901.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,410. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.