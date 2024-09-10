Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after acquiring an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

