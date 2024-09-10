Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Critical Review

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rafael and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Rafael.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -5,329.44% -36.57% -34.92% Innovative Industrial Properties 52.73% 8.50% 6.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rafael and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $280,000.00 136.01 -$1.88 million ($1.20) -1.29 Innovative Industrial Properties $309.51 million 11.23 $165.59 million $5.70 21.52

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Rafael on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. The company is also involved in developing Promitil, a molecule designed for the targeted delivery of mitomycin-C in a proprietary prodrug form, completed Phase 1B clinical studies; Folate-targeted Promitil (Promi-Fol) which is aimed at local treatment (intravesical) of superficial bladder cancer; and Promi-Dox, a highly potent dual drug liposome with MLP and doxorubicin targeting a potential basket of tumors. In addition, it engages in the development of surgical and procedural devices, including orthopedic arthroscopy instrumentation. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

