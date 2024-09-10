InMode Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 163% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,100 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get InMode alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InMode

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode Trading Up 10.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of InMode by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,959 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 116,804 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,102 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. 799,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,196. InMode has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that InMode will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.