ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 110.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.05%. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 2,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.10. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
