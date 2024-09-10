ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 16th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 110.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.05%. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 2,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.10. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IPA. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

