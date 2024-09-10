Ignition Price Tops $56,874.04 on Major Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and $423,551.74 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $56,874.04 or 1.00316483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ignition

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,099.25142419. The last known price of Ignition is 56,589.27907841 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $468,765.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

