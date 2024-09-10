iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Cap of $109.19 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $109.19 million and $4.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009459 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,830.66 or 0.99888862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007927 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.47792616 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $3,792,151.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

