ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading Down 6.3%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $269.08 and last traded at $279.74. Approximately 992,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 551,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ICON Public from $367.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

