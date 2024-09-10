Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 7,611 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

