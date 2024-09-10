Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 4,766 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,042,000 after acquiring an additional 248,393 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after acquiring an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 558,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.