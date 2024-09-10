Hutchinson Capital Management CA Invests $12.97 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,552 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. Starbucks comprises about 2.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

