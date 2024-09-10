Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,415 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $146,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

