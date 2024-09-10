Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lowered by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

