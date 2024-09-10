Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

