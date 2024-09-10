Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.24% from the company’s current price.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Honest in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Honest has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In related news, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,791.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James D. White sold 70,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,791.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 6,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $29,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 414,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $968,480. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honest by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 117.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 846,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Honest by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 382,418 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honest by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,464 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

