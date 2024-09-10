Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials accounts for 0.7% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

