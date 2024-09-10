Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.69

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 693560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Hertz Global Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

