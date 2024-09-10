HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) Head-To-Head Survey

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Hanryu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $279.06 million 3.08 $15.21 million $0.58 48.67 Hanryu $790,000.00 13.92 -$9.29 million N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Hanryu.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hanryu shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HealthStream and Hanryu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.26% 5.19% 3.55% Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HealthStream and Hanryu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthStream currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given HealthStream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Hanryu.

Summary

HealthStream beats Hanryu on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Hanryu

(Get Free Report)

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.