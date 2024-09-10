Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,681 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,237,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.44. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

