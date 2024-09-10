Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $503.97. 387,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,924. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $456.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.05 and its 200 day moving average is $488.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

