Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 166,595 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000. ON makes up approximately 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 574.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ON by 24.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 195,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

