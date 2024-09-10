Head to Head Survey: FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and FlexiInternational Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $488.07 million 0.53 -$363.17 million ($2.84) -0.69 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FlexiInternational Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 3D Systems and FlexiInternational Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

3D Systems currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.69%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Risk & Volatility

3D Systems has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -78.14% -15.29% -7.21% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

3D Systems beats FlexiInternational Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

