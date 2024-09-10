HCR Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $350.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

