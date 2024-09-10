HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,593 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 146.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

