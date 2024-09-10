Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.20 ($13.71).

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.55) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.53) to GBX 1,140 ($14.91) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.77) to GBX 684 ($8.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,782.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,169 ($15.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,100.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 940.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,935.48%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

