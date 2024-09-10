Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. 342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $106.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
