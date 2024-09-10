Haivision Systems (HAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.94 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71. Haivision Systems has a 52 week low of C$3.31 and a 52 week high of C$6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HAI. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

