GXChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $23.08 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

