Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 718 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

