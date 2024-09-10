Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,164 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

