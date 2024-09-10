Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

