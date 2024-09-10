Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $620.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

