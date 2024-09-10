Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

