Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

