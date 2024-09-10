Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 350,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

