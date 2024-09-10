Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 280 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

