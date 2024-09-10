Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $77.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 4.1 %
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
