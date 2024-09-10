Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s previous close.

GPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

NYSE GPI traded down $13.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,137. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $379.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

