Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98,448.92

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.12 million and $98,448.92 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,849.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.34 or 0.00565248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00107280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00300623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00036421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00080678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

