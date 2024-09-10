Griffon’s (GFF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.07% from the company’s current price.

GFF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

GFF traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. Griffon has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after purchasing an additional 755,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $20,531,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,829,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 190.3% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 283,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

