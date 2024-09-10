Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Grid Dynamics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.23 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 474.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,543,203.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,543,203.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,200. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 357,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 396,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 206,201 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.