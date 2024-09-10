Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Nick Sanderson Sells 7,288 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($33,166.26).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

LON GPE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 351 ($4.59). 456,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,888. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 327.50 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.40 ($5.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GPE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.53).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.