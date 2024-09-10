GR Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

GR Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up approximately 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $41,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SQQQ opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

