Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.62

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 816116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $8,492,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

