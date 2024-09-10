Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GT. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $66,842,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,611,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 1,211,519 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

