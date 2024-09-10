Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.59% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,931,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000.

GSEW stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

