Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.
Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance
Shares of GOGL opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOGL
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Ocean Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Stocks to Secure Strong Returns Through Market Uncertainty
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How the Fed’s Rate Cuts Could Boost Bonds, Silver, and Small Caps
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Invest While You Can: Pullbacks on These 3 Stocks Won’t Last Long
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.