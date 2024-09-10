Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

