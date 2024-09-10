Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after buying an additional 1,360,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after buying an additional 937,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after buying an additional 804,795 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 561,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 460,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.